Verratti, Matuidi, Depay, Ounas : Votez pour le meilleur joueur de la 27e journée de L1

Qui sera élu meilleur joueur de la 27e journée de L1? 10 joueurs sont nommés, comme après chaque levée de Ligue 1, et soumis à votre vote. Après la démonstration à Marseille (1-5), c'est donc logiquement que trois Parisiens y figurent (Matuidi, Verrati, Meunier) tout comme Ounas (Bordeaux), Le Bihan (Nice) et Ekambi (Angers), auteurs chacun d'un doublé.
Memphis Depay (OL)
Mickaël Le Bihan (Nice)
Adam Ounas (Bordeaux)
Fabinho (Monaco)
Joris Gnagnon (Rennes)
Karl Toko-Ekambi (Angers)
Ronny Rodelin (Caen)
Marco Verratti (PSG)
Thomas Meunier (PSG)
Blaise Matuidi (PSG)
Votez pour le meilleur joueur de la 27e journée de L1
Pour rappel, des points sont distribués aux cinq premiers (10 pour le 1er, 6 pour le 2e, 4 pour le 3e, 2 pour le 4e et 1 pour le 5e) après chaque journée, ce qui nous permettra après 38 journées de décerner le trophée Eurosport.fr du meilleur joueur de la saison.
Le classement général
1 – Alexandre Lacazette (OL) 52 points
2 – Edinson Cavani (PSG) 38 points
3 – Radamel Falcao (ASM) 34 points
4 – Mario Balotelli (Nice) 32 points
5 – Florian Thauvin (OM), 28 points
6 – Mathieu Valbuena (OL), Bernardo Silva (ASM) 26 points
8 – Thomas Lemar (ASM), Nabil Fekir (OL) 20 points
10 – Bafétimbi Gomis (OM) 18 points