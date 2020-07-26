Flash info ERC : Lukyanuk remporte le Rally di Roma Capitale

Crédit: ERC
Alexey Lukyanuk a remporté le Rally di Roma Capitale, lançant ainsi sa reconquête du titre en cette première manche du Championnat d'Europe des Rallyes de la FIA.
Avec son nouveau copilote Dmitry Eremeev à ses côtés, Lukyanuk a devancé Giandomenico Basso et Oliver Solberg pour la victoire en Italie.
La star de l’ERC Lukyanuk mène le Rally di Roma Capitale à trois spéciales de l’arrivée
Plus d'informations à suivre…
