ERC
Les podiums ERC 2018
Voici un rappel de qui a gagné quoi dans le Championnat d'Europe FIA des Rallyes 2018, qui s'est déroulé sur huit manches de mars à octobre.
CHAMPIONNAT D’EUROPE FIA DES RALLYES ERC1 :
Pilote : ALEXEY LUKYANUK (RUSSIE) Russian Performance Motorsport, Ford Fiesta R5 (photo)
Copilote : ALEXEY ARNAUTOV (RUSSIE)
Pilote classé deuxième : NIKOLAY GRYAZIN (RUSSIE) Sports Racing Technologies, ŠKODA Fabia R5
Copilote classé deuxième : YAROSLAV FEDOROV (RUSSIE)
Pilote classé troisième : BRUNO MAGALHÃES (PORTUGAL) ARC Sport, ŠKODA Fabia R5
Copilote classé troisième : HUGO MAGALHÃES (PORTUGAL)
CHAMPIONNAT D’EUROPE FIA DES RALLYES ERC2 :
Pilote : TIBOR ÉRDI JR (HONGRIE) Érdi Rallye Team, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
Copilote : GYÖRGY PAPP (HONGRIE)
Pilote classé deuxième : SERGEI REMENNIK (RUSSIE) Russian Performance Motorsport
Copilote classé deuxième : MARK ROZIN (RUSSIE) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
Pilote classé troisième : JUAN CARLOS ALONSO (ARGENTINE) RMC Motorsport
Third-place co-driver: JUAN PABLO MONASTEROLO (ARGENTINE) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
CHAMPIONNAT D’EUROPE FIA DES RALLYES ERC3 :
Pilote: MĀRTIŅŠ SESKS (LETTONIE) ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team, Opel ADAM R2
Copilote : RENĀRS FRANCIS (LETTONIE)
Pilote classé deuxième : TOM KRISTENSSON (SUÈDE) ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team, Opel ADAM R2
Copilote classé deuxième : HENRIK APPELSKOG (SUÈDE)
Pilote classé troisième : EFRÉN LLARENA (ESPAGNE) Rally Team Spain, PEUGEOT 208 R2
Copilote classée troisième : SARA FERNÁNDEZ (ESPAGNE)
CHAMPIONNAT FIA ERC JUNIOR UNDER 28 :
Pilote: NIKOLAY GRYAZIN (RUSSIE) Sports Racing Technologies ŠKODA Fabia R5
Pilote classé deuxième : CHRIS INGRAM (Grande-BRETAGNE) Toksport WRT, ŠKODA Fabia R5
Pilote classé troisième : FABIAN KREIM (ALLEMAGNE) ŠKODA AUTO Deutschland, Fabia R5
CHAMPIONNAT FIA ERC JUNIOR UNDER 27 :
Pilote: MĀRTIŅŠ SESKS (LETTONIE) ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team, Opel ADAM R2
Pilote classé deuxième : TOM KRISTENSSON (SUÈDE) ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team, Opel ADAM R2
Pilote classé troisième : EFRÉN LLARENA (ESPAGNE) Rally Team Spain, PEUGEOT 208 R2
CHAMPIONNAT D'EUROPE FIA DES RALLYES TEAMS :
Première position : ADAC OPEL RALLYE JUNIOR TEAM
Deuxième position : SAINTÉLOC JUNIOR TEAM
Troisième position : RUSSIAN PERFORMANCE MOTORSPORT
ERC LADIES’ TROPHY :
Pilote: EMMA FALCÓN (ESPAGNE) ARC Sport, Citroën DS3 R3T
Pilote classée deuxième : CATIE MUNNINGS (GRANDE-BRETAGNE) Saintéloc Junior Team, PEUGEOT 208 R2
Pilote classée troisième : TAMARA MOLINARO (ITALIE) Ford Fiesta R5
ERC NATIONS’ CUP :
Première position : ADAC OPEL RALLYE JUNIOR TEAM
Deuxième position : RALLY TEAM SPAIN (RFEDA)
Troisième position : ACCR CZECH TEAM
