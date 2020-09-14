Avant que le Championnat d’Europe des Rallyes de la FIA se poursuive au Rallye Fafe Montelongo le mois prochain (2-4 octobre), voici un rappel de qui a gagné quoi pour l’instant en 2020.
MANCHE 1 : RALLY DI ROMA CAPITALE, ITALIE (24-26 JUILLET)
FIA ERC1 :Alexey Lukyanuk (RUS)/Alexey Arnautov (RUS) Citroën C3 R5
FIA ERC2 :Zelindo Melegari (ITA)/Corrado Bonato (ITA) Subaru Impreza STI
FIA ERC3 :Ken Torn (EST)/Kauri Pannas (EST) Ford Fiesta Rally4
FIA ERC1 Junior :Oliver Solberg (SUE)/Aaron Johnston (IRL) Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
FIA ERC3 Junior:Ken Torn (EST)/Kauri Pannas (EST) Ford Fiesta Rally4
Abarth Rally Cup:Andrea Mabellini (ITA)/Nicola Arena (ITA) Abarth 124 rally
MANCHE 2 : RALLYE DE LIEPĀJA, LETTONIE (14-16 AOÛT)
FIA ERC1 :Oliver Solberg (SUE)/Aaron Johnston (IRL) Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
FIA ERC2 :Tibor Érdi Jr (HON)/Szabolcs Kovács (HON) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
FIA ERC3 :Ken Torn (EST)/Kauri Pannas (EST) Ford Fiesta Rally4
FIA ERC1 Junior :Oliver Solberg (SUE)/Aaron Johnston (IRL) Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
FIA ERC3 Junior :Ken Torn (EST)/Kauri Pannas (EST) Ford Fiesta Rally4
Abarth Rally Cup :Martin Rada (CZE)/Jaroslav Jugas (CZE) Abarth 124 rally
