Le compte à rebours est lancé pour les derniers engagements sur le très attendu 77e ORLEN Rallye de Pologne.
Les engagements seront clos le jeudi 3 juin à minuit CET, cette manche d’ouverture très rapide du Championnat d’Europe des Rallyes de la FIA devant se dérouler du 18 au 20 juin.
Pour plus d’information :
http://www.rajdpolski.pl/pliki/zawodnicy/2021/supplemantary_regulations_erc_-_orlen_77th_rally_poland_07.05.2021.pdf
http://www.rajdpolski.pl/pliki/zawodnicy/2021/supplemantary_regulations_erc_-_orlen_77th_rally_poland_07.05.2021.pdf
ERC
Le concurrent de l’ERC von Thurn und Taxis poursuit sa série d’arrivée dans le top 10
The post Rallye de Pologne ERC : le compte à rebours est lancé appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
La rapide Nabila Tejpar de retour en ERC pour faire avancer sa carrière
ERC
L’ancien champion ERC Ingram sur un podium mondial au Portugal