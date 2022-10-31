Publicité
Football

BUNDESLIGA - 5 titularisations de suite, 6 buts : Choupo-Moting, l'improbable tube du moment au Bayern Munich

LIGUE DES CHAMPIONS – Alors que le Bayern Munich reçoit l'Inter Milan mardi soir (21h00), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting pourrait bien en profiter pour continuer d'accumuler du temps de jeu. Titulaire lors des cinq derniers matches bavarois, l'attaquant camerounais en a profité pour marquer six buts. Le tube du moment, c'est lui. Retrouvez Tour d'Europe en podcast (Real : S.Petit/Q.Guichard).

00:04:54, il y a 44 minutes

