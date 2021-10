Kylian Mbappe #7 of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates his goal with Mauro Icardi #9, Marco Verratti #6, Julian Draxler #23 and Juan Bernat Velasco #14 of Paris Saint-Germain during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint Germain and Angers SCO at Pa

Crédit: Getty Images