Ligue des champions, 2e journée - Incroyable : Le Real Madrid battu par le Sheriff Tiraspol au Bernabeu (1-2) !
LIGUE DES CHAMPIONS - Improbable, mais vrai. Novice en Ligue des champions, le Sheriff Tiraspol est allé chercher le succès le plus important de son histoire en allant surprendre le Real Madrid au Bernabeu (1-2), mardi soir. Jasurbek Yakhshiboev (25e) et Sébastien Thill (89e) ont marqué pour les Moldaves. Karim Benzema avait égalisé sur penalty (65e). Deux matches, deux succès pour le FC Sheriff.
Sheriff's players celebrate their second goal during the UEFA Champions League first round group D footbal match between Real Madrid and Sheriff Tiraspol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on September 28, 2021.