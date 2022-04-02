Premier League / 31e Journée
Old Trafford / 02.04.2022
Manchester United
Terminé
1
1
Leicester City
Manchester United - Leicester City

Récapitulatif

Manchester United
Leicester City

Statistiques

1

Buts

1
54%
Possession
46%
6
Corners
5
7
Coups Francs
17
4
Hors jeux
1

Compositions

Buteurs
Cartons
Remplacements

Classement

EquipesJVNPPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
30234373
2
LiverpoolLIV
30226272
3
ChelseaCHE
29178459
4
ArsenalARS
28173854
5
TottenhamTOT
291631051
6
Manchester UnitedMUN
30149751
9
Leicester CityLEI
281071137
Suivez en direct le match de Premier League en Football entre Manchester United et Leicester City sur Eurosport. Le match commence à 18:30 le 2 avril 2022.

Lisez les dernières informations sur Manchester United et Leicester City et consultez Premier League Classements, Résultats, Meilleurs buteurs et Vainqueurs précédents.

