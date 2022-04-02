Premier League / 31e Journée
Old Trafford / 02.04.2022
Manchester United - Leicester City
Récapitulatif
Statistiques
1
Buts
1
54%
Possession
46%
6
Corners
5
7
Coups Francs
17
4
Hors jeux
1
Compositions
4-5-1
4-5-1
Buteurs
Cartons
- L. Shaw(5')
- S. McTominay(49')
- W. Fofana(16')
- Y. Tielemans(29')
Remplacements
Classement
|Equipes
|J
|V
|N
|P
|Pts
|1
|30
|23
|4
|3
|73
|2
|30
|22
|6
|2
|72
|3
|29
|17
|8
|4
|59
|4
|28
|17
|3
|8
|54
|5
|29
|16
|3
|10
|51
|6
|30
|14
|9
|7
|51
|9
|28
|10
|7
|11
|37
