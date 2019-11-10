Trabzonspor monte sur le podium

Par AFP

il y a 1 heureMis à jour il y a 37 minutes

SÜPER-LIG - Vainqueur d'Alanyaspor (1-0), Trabzonspor grimpe sur le podium du championnat turc, à seulement deux longueurs du leader.

Trabzonspor a grimpé à la troisième place du championnat de Turquie, dimanche, après son succès devant Alanyaspor (1-0). Le club de John Obi Mikel et Daniel Sturridge pointe à deux longueurs de Sivasspor, surprenant leader, et à un de Fenerbahçe, 2e.

Résultats de la 11e journée :

Vendredi

Fenerbahçe - Kasimpasa 3 - 2

Samedi

Genclerbirligi - Kayserispor 2 - 1

Rizespor - Antalyaspor 1 - 0

Sivasspor - Konyaspor 2 - 0

Gazisehir Gaziantep - Galatasaray 0 - 2

Dimanche

Göztepe - Yeni Malatyaspor 1 - 1

Trabzonspor - Alanyaspor 1 - 0

Besiktas - Denizlispor 1 - 0

Basaksehir - Ankaragücü 2 - 1

Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif

1. Sivasspor 21 11 6 3 2 20 11 9

2. Fenerbahçe 20 11 6 2 3 21 12 9

3. Trabzonspor 19 11 5 4 2 20 13 7

4. Alanyaspor 19 11 5 4 2 19 12 7

5. Basaksehir 19 11 5 4 2 18 13 5

6. Galatasaray 19 11 5 4 2 13 9 4

7. Yeni Malatyaspor 18 11 5 3 3 25 13 12

8. Besiktas 18 11 5 3 3 14 13 1

9. Gazisehir Gaziantep 15 11 4 3 4 16 21 -5

10. Rizespor 14 11 4 2 5 11 18 -7

11. Göztepe 13 11 3 4 4 10 12 -2

12. Konyaspor 13 11 3 4 4 12 16 -4

13. Kasimpasa 12 11 3 3 5 16 18 -2

14. Denizlispor 11 11 3 2 6 9 13 -4

15. Antalyaspor 11 11 3 2 6 11 20 -9

16. Genclerbirligi 10 11 2 4 5 15 16 -1

17. Ankaragücü 9 11 2 3 6 8 17 -9

18. Kayserispor 7 11 1 4 6 10 21 -11

