Trabzonspor monte sur le podium
SÜPER-LIG - Vainqueur d'Alanyaspor (1-0), Trabzonspor grimpe sur le podium du championnat turc, à seulement deux longueurs du leader.
Trabzonspor a grimpé à la troisième place du championnat de Turquie, dimanche, après son succès devant Alanyaspor (1-0). Le club de John Obi Mikel et Daniel Sturridge pointe à deux longueurs de Sivasspor, surprenant leader, et à un de Fenerbahçe, 2e.
Résultats de la 11e journée :
Vendredi
Fenerbahçe - Kasimpasa 3 - 2
Samedi
Genclerbirligi - Kayserispor 2 - 1
Rizespor - Antalyaspor 1 - 0
Sivasspor - Konyaspor 2 - 0
Gazisehir Gaziantep - Galatasaray 0 - 2
Dimanche
Göztepe - Yeni Malatyaspor 1 - 1
Trabzonspor - Alanyaspor 1 - 0
Besiktas - Denizlispor 1 - 0
Basaksehir - Ankaragücü 2 - 1
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Sivasspor 21 11 6 3 2 20 11 9
2. Fenerbahçe 20 11 6 2 3 21 12 9
3. Trabzonspor 19 11 5 4 2 20 13 7
4. Alanyaspor 19 11 5 4 2 19 12 7
5. Basaksehir 19 11 5 4 2 18 13 5
6. Galatasaray 19 11 5 4 2 13 9 4
7. Yeni Malatyaspor 18 11 5 3 3 25 13 12
8. Besiktas 18 11 5 3 3 14 13 1
9. Gazisehir Gaziantep 15 11 4 3 4 16 21 -5
10. Rizespor 14 11 4 2 5 11 18 -7
11. Göztepe 13 11 3 4 4 10 12 -2
12. Konyaspor 13 11 3 4 4 12 16 -4
13. Kasimpasa 12 11 3 3 5 16 18 -2
14. Denizlispor 11 11 3 2 6 9 13 -4
15. Antalyaspor 11 11 3 2 6 11 20 -9
16. Genclerbirligi 10 11 2 4 5 15 16 -1
17. Ankaragücü 9 11 2 3 6 8 17 -9
18. Kayserispor 7 11 1 4 6 10 21 -11