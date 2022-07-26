Yannick Hanfmann - Tallon Griekspoor
Y. Hanfmann contre T. Griekspoor | Kitzbuhel
Simples masculins | Tour 2 | 27.07.2022 | Tennis Stadium Kitzbühel
Programmé
Y. Hanfmann
T. Griekspoor (6)
27/07
Publicité
Ad
PRÉSENTATION
YannickHanfmann
Allemagne
- Classement ATP140
- points ATP391
- Age30
- Taille1.93m
- Poids84kg
TallonGriekspoor
Pays-Bas
- Classement ATP46
- points ATP990
- Age26
- Taille1.88m
- Poids82kg
Statistiques
Derniers matches
Y. Hanfmann
T. Griekspoor
Autres matches
Publicité
Ad
Classement
|Joueurs
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4895