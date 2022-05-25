S. Halep contre Q. Zheng | Roland-Garros
Simples féminins | Tour 2 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmé
S. Halep (19)
Q. Zheng
26/05
Simona Halep - Zheng Qinwen
PRÉSENTATION
SimonaHalep
Roumanie
- Classement WTA19
- points WTA2126
- Age30
- Taille1.68m
- Poids-
QinwenZheng
Chine
- Classement WTA74
- points WTA879
- Age19
- Taille-
- Poids-
Statistiques
Face à face / 5 derniers matches
1
Victoires
Match 1
0
Victoires
Derniers matches
S. Halep
Q. Zheng
Autres matches
