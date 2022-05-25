S. Halep contre Q. Zheng | Roland-Garros
Simples féminins | Tour 2 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmé
S. Halep (19)
Q. Zheng
26/05
Simona Halep - Zheng Qinwen

PRÉSENTATION

Simona-Halep-headshot
SimonaHalep
Roumanie
Roumanie
  • Classement WTA19
  • points WTA2126
  • Age30
  • Taille1.68m
  • Poids-
Qinwen-Zheng-headshot
QinwenZheng
Chine
Chine
  • Classement WTA74
  • points WTA879
  • Age19
  • Taille-
  • Poids-

Statistiques

Face à face / 5 derniers matches
1

Victoires

Match 1

0

Victoires

Derniers matches

S. Halep

Q. Zheng

