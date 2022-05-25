F. Tiafoe contre D. Goffin | Roland-Garros
Simples masculins | Tour 2 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmé
F. Tiafoe (24)
D. Goffin
26/05
Frances Tiafoe - David Goffin
PRÉSENTATION
FrancesTiafoe
États-Unis
- Classement ATP27
- points ATP1599
- Age24
- Taille1.88m
- Poids-
DavidGoffin
Belgique
- Classement ATP48
- points ATP1023
- Age31
- Taille1.8m
- Poids-
Statistiques
Face à face / 5 derniers matches
1
Victoires
Matches 4
3
Victoires
Derniers matches
F. Tiafoe
D. Goffin
Autres matches
