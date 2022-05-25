F. Tiafoe contre D. Goffin | Roland-Garros
Simples masculins | Tour 2 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmé
F. Tiafoe (24)
D. Goffin
26/05
Frances Tiafoe - David Goffin

PRÉSENTATION

Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
États-Unis
États-Unis
  • Classement ATP27
  • points ATP1599
  • Age24
  • Taille1.88m
  • Poids-
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgique
Belgique
  • Classement ATP48
  • points ATP1023
  • Age31
  • Taille1.8m
  • Poids-

Statistiques

Face à face / 5 derniers matches
1

Victoires

Matches 4

3

Victoires

Derniers matches

F. Tiafoe

D. Goffin

