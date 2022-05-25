M. Cecchinato contre H. Hurkacz | Roland-Garros
Simples masculins | Tour 2 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmé
M. Cecchinato
H. Hurkacz (12)
26/05
Marco Cecchinato - Hubert Hurkacz
PRÉSENTATION
MarcoCecchinato
Italie
- Classement ATP132
- points ATP475
- Age29
- Taille1.85m
- Poids78kg
HubertHurkacz
Pologne
- Classement ATP13
- points ATP3095
- Age25
- Taille1.96m
- Poids-
Statistiques
Face à face / 5 derniers matches
0
Victoires
Match 1
1
Victoires
Derniers matches
M. Cecchinato
H. Hurkacz
Autres matches
