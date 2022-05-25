M. Cecchinato contre H. Hurkacz | Roland-Garros
Simples masculins | Tour 2 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmé
M. Cecchinato
M. Cecchinato
H. Hurkacz (12)
H. Hurkacz (12)
26/05
Marco Cecchinato - Hubert Hurkacz

PRÉSENTATION

Marco-Cecchinato-headshot
MarcoCecchinato
Italie
Italie
  • Classement ATP132
  • points ATP475
  • Age29
  • Taille1.85m
  • Poids78kg
Hubert-Hurkacz-headshot
HubertHurkacz
Pologne
Pologne
  • Classement ATP13
  • points ATP3095
  • Age25
  • Taille1.96m
  • Poids-

Statistiques

Face à face / 5 derniers matches
Marco-Cecchinato-headshot
MarcoCecchinato
Italie
Italie
Hubert-Hurkacz-headshot
HubertHurkacz
Pologne
Pologne
0

Victoires

Match 1

1

Victoires

Derniers matches

M. Cecchinato

H. Hurkacz

