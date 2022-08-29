Zhang Zhizhen - Tim van Rijthoven
Z. Zhang contre T. Van Rijthoven | US Open
Simples masculins | Tour 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 6
Z. Zhang
T. Van Rijthoven
29/08
ZhizhenZhang
Chine
- Classement ATP138
- points ATP401
- Age25
- Taille1.93m
- Poids87kg
TimVan Rijthoven
Pays-Bas
- Classement ATP119
- points ATP472
- Age25
- Taille1.88m
- Poids88kg
Z. Zhang
T. Van Rijthoven
