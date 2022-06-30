U. Humbert contre D. Goffin | Wimbledon
Simples masculins | Tour 3 | 01.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Programmé
U. Humbert
D. Goffin
01/07
Ugo Humbert - David Goffin
PRÉSENTATION
UgoHumbert
France
- Classement ATP112
- points ATP521
- Age24
- Taille1.88m
- Poids-
DavidGoffin
Belgique
- Classement ATP58
- points ATP930
- Age31
- Taille1.8m
- Poids-
Statistiques
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Coups gagnants
0
0
Fautes directes
0
0
Total de points gagnés
0
Classement
|Joueurs
|Pts
|1
|7955
|2
|7030
|3
|6770
|4
|6525
|5
|5150