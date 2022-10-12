Iga Swiatek - Zheng Qinwen
I. Swiatek contre Q. Zheng | San Diego Open
Simples féminins | Tour 2 | 13.10.2022 | Barnes Tennis Center
Programmé
I. Swiatek (1)
Q. Zheng
13/10
PRÉSENTATION
IgaSwiatek
Pologne
- Classement WTA1
- points WTA10485
- Age21
- Taille1.76m
- Poids-
QinwenZheng
Chine
- Classement WTA28
- points WTA1602
- Age20
- Taille-
- Poids-
Statistiques
Face à face / 5 derniers matches
1
Victoires
Match 1
0
Victoires
Derniers matches
I. Swiatek
Q. Zheng
Classement
|Joueurs
|Pts
|1
|10485
|2
|4885
|3
|4010
|4
|3934
|5
|3470