Iga Swiatek - Zheng Qinwen

I. Swiatek contre Q. Zheng | San Diego Open
Simples féminins | Tour 2 | 13.10.2022 | Barnes Tennis Center
Programmé
I. Swiatek (1)
I. Swiatek (1)
Q. Zheng
Q. Zheng
13/10
PRÉSENTATION

Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Pologne
Pologne
  • Classement WTA1
  • points WTA10485
  • Age21
  • Taille1.76m
  • Poids-
Qinwen-Zheng-headshot
QinwenZheng
Chine
Chine
  • Classement WTA28
  • points WTA1602
  • Age20
  • Taille-
  • Poids-

Statistiques

Face à face / 5 derniers matches
Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Pologne
Pologne
Qinwen-Zheng-headshot
QinwenZheng
Chine
Chine
1

Victoires

Match 1

0

Victoires

Derniers matches

I. Swiatek

Q. Zheng

Classement

JoueursPts
1
I. Swiatek
10485
2
O. Jabeur
4885
3
A. Kontaveit
4010
4
P. Badosa
3934
5
A. Sabalenka
3470

Dernières infos

WTA San Diego

Garcia éliminée d'entrée par Collins

Hier à 04:59

MATCH EN DIRECT : Iga Swiatek contre Zheng Qinwen

WTA San Diego - 13 octobre 2022

Suivez le match de tennis du tournoi de WTA San Diego entre Iga Swiatek et Zheng Qinwen en direct sur Eurosport. Le match commence à 00:00 le 13 octobre 2022.

Retrouvez tous les Résultats de WTA San Diego et les temps forts des matches grâce à notre couverture tennis en direct.

Les fans peuvent retrouver les dernières informations de tennis, les interviews, les analyses de nos experts et les vidéos. Suivez tous les tournois de tennis les plus importants de la saison, notamment Roland-Garros et l'US Open. Suivez Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek et tous les meilleurs joueurs de tennis du moment. Regardez vos joueurs préférés se défier.

