Laura Siegemund - Jil Teichmann

L. Siegemund contre J. Teichmann | Tallinn Open
Simples féminins | Tour 1 | 27.09.2022 | Center Court
Programmé
L. Siegemund
L. Siegemund
J. Teichmann (6)
J. Teichmann (6)
27/09
PRÉSENTATION

Laura-Siegemund-headshot
LauraSiegemund
Allemagne
Allemagne
  • Classement WTA179
  • points WTA367
  • Age34
  • Taille1.68m
  • Poids-
Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Suisse
Suisse
  • Classement WTA36
  • points WTA1358
  • Age25
  • Taille-
  • Poids-

Statistiques

Face à face / 5 derniers matches
Laura-Siegemund-headshot
LauraSiegemund
Allemagne
Allemagne
Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Suisse
Suisse
0

Victoires

Matches 4

0
0

Victoires

Derniers matches

L. Siegemund

J. Teichmann

Autres matches

M. Björklund
M. Björklund
T. Martincová
T. Martincová
27/09
C. Liu
C. Liu
A. Li
A. Li
27/09
A. Kontaveit (1)
A. Kontaveit (1)
X. Wang
X. Wang
27/09
D. Vekic
D. Vekic
M. Nuudi
M. Nuudi
27/09
Classement

JoueursPts
1
I. Swiatek
10180
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
P. Badosa
3934
4
A. Kontaveit
3860
5
J. Pegula
3501

MATCH EN DIRECT : Laura Siegemund contre Jil Teichmann

WTA Tallinn - 27 septembre 2022

Suivez le match de tennis du tournoi de WTA Tallinn entre Laura Siegemund et Jil Teichmann en direct sur Eurosport. Le match commence à 10:00 le 27 septembre 2022.

Retrouvez tous les Résultats de WTA Tallinn et les temps forts des matches grâce à notre couverture tennis en direct.

Les fans peuvent retrouver les dernières informations de tennis, les interviews, les analyses de nos experts et les vidéos. Suivez tous les tournois de tennis les plus importants de la saison, notamment Roland-Garros et l'US Open. Suivez Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek et tous les meilleurs joueurs de tennis du moment. Regardez vos joueurs préférés se défier.

