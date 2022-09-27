Laura Siegemund - Jil Teichmann
L. Siegemund contre J. Teichmann | Tallinn Open
Simples féminins | Tour 1 | 27.09.2022 | Center Court
Programmé
L. Siegemund
J. Teichmann (6)
27/09
PRÉSENTATION
LauraSiegemund
Allemagne
- Classement WTA179
- points WTA367
- Age34
- Taille1.68m
- Poids-
JilTeichmann
Suisse
- Classement WTA36
- points WTA1358
- Age25
- Taille-
- Poids-
