Linda Nosková - Beatriz Haddad Maia
L. Nosková contre B. Haddad Maia | Tallinn Open
Simples féminins | Tour 2 | 28.09.2022 | Center Court
Programmé
L. Nosková
B. Haddad Maia (3)
28/09
PRÉSENTATION
LindaNosková
République tchèque
- Classement WTA105
- points WTA623
- Age17
- Taille-
- Poids-
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brésil
- Classement WTA15
- points WTA2295
- Age26
- Taille1.85m
- Poids78kg
Statistiques
Derniers matches
L. Nosková
B. Haddad Maia
Autres matches
