Linda Nosková - Beatriz Haddad Maia

L. Nosková contre B. Haddad Maia | Tallinn Open
Simples féminins | Tour 2 | 28.09.2022 | Center Court
Programmé
L. Nosková
L. Nosková
B. Haddad Maia (3)
B. Haddad Maia (3)
28/09
Publicité
Ad

PRÉSENTATION

Linda-Nosková-headshot
LindaNosková
République tchèque
République tchèque
  • Classement WTA105
  • points WTA623
  • Age17
  • Taille-
  • Poids-
Beatriz-Haddad Maia-headshot
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brésil
Brésil
  • Classement WTA15
  • points WTA2295
  • Age26
  • Taille1.85m
  • Poids78kg

Statistiques

Derniers matches

L. Nosková

B. Haddad Maia

Autres matches

V. Golubic
V. Golubic
K. Muchová
K. Muchová
28/09
B. Krejcíková (7)
B. Krejcíková (7)
M. Kostyuk
M. Kostyuk
28/09
K. Boulter
K. Boulter
B. Bencic (2)
B. Bencic (2)
28/09
A. Kontaveit (1)
A. Kontaveit (1)
T. Martincová
T. Martincová
29/09
Publicité
Ad

Classement

JoueursPts
1
I. Swiatek
10180
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
P. Badosa
3934
4
A. Kontaveit
3860
5
J. Pegula
3501

MATCH EN DIRECT : Linda Nosková contre Beatriz Haddad Maia

WTA Tallinn - 28 septembre 2022

Suivez le match de tennis du tournoi de WTA Tallinn entre Linda Nosková et Beatriz Haddad Maia en direct sur Eurosport. Le match commence à 10:00 le 28 septembre 2022.

Retrouvez tous les Résultats de WTA Tallinn et les temps forts des matches grâce à notre couverture tennis en direct.

Les fans peuvent retrouver les dernières informations de tennis, les interviews, les analyses de nos experts et les vidéos. Suivez tous les tournois de tennis les plus importants de la saison, notamment Roland-Garros et l'US Open. Suivez Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek et tous les meilleurs joueurs de tennis du moment. Regardez vos joueurs préférés se défier.

Faites d'Eurosport votre source privilégiée pour le sport en ligne, du tennis au football, au cyclisme, au snooker et bien plus encore.