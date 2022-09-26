Madison Keys - Viktorija Golubic

M. Keys contre V. Golubic | Tallinn Open
Simples féminins | Tour 1 | 26.09.2022 | Center Court
Programmé
M. Keys (4)
V. Golubic
A partir de 17:00
PRÉSENTATION

Madison-Keys-headshot
MadisonKeys
États-Unis
États-Unis
  • Classement WTA17
  • points WTA2248
  • Age27
  • Taille1.78m
  • Poids66kg
Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
ViktorijaGolubic
Suisse
Suisse
  • Classement WTA90
  • points WTA699
  • Age29
  • Taille1.69m
  • Poids-

Statistiques

Face à face / 5 derniers matches
1

Victoires

Matches 3

2

Victoires

Derniers matches

M. Keys

V. Golubic

Classement

JoueursPts
1
I. Swiatek
10365
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
A. Kontaveit
4300
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
J. Pegula
3501

MATCH EN DIRECT : Madison Keys contre Viktorija Golubic

WTA Tallinn - 26 septembre 2022

Suivez le match de tennis du tournoi de WTA Tallinn entre Madison Keys et Viktorija Golubic en direct sur Eurosport. Le match commence à 17:00 le 26 septembre 2022.

