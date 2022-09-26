Madison Keys - Viktorija Golubic
M. Keys contre V. Golubic | Tallinn Open
Simples féminins | Tour 1 | 26.09.2022 | Center Court
Programmé
M. Keys (4)
V. Golubic
A partir de 17:00
PRÉSENTATION
MadisonKeys
États-Unis
- Classement WTA17
- points WTA2248
- Age27
- Taille1.78m
- Poids66kg
ViktorijaGolubic
Suisse
- Classement WTA90
- points WTA699
- Age29
- Taille1.69m
- Poids-
Statistiques
Face à face / 5 derniers matches
1
Victoires
Matches 3
2
Victoires
Derniers matches
M. Keys
V. Golubic
Autres matches
