Ace Ceccon proves he’s human after all in WTCR

Kevin Ceccon apologised to Team Mulsanne after a grid error ruled out an incredible win double at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan.

Ceccon, in only his fourth weekend in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, was handed a five-second time penalty because all four wheels of his Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR were not inside his grid box when he lined up on the DHL Pole Position for Race 3 at Suzuka on Sunday.



“I didn’t realise I was not in my starting grid position,” said the 25-year-old Italian star. “It was my mistake and I am sorry for the team, but it can happen.”



Ceccon was eventually classified third having slipped to fourth following a sluggish start. “After Turn 1 I was very far behind,” he said. “Then I overtook again Aurélien [Comte] in Spoon, then I took [Yann] Ehrlacher as well, then I caught Gabriele [Tarquini] but had the five-second penalty. He is a gentleman so he let me by because there was no race between him and me.



“Then it was like qualifying for me, for six or seven laps in a row like there was no tomorrow, not for myself but for the team because we were really quick this weekend. And at least I would catch another podium for them. Anyway two podiums, one victory and one pole position in Suzuka I think is not too bad."

