Baldi remporte le titre Multiplayer d’Esports WTCR OSCARO
Gergo Baldi a remporté l'Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship 2019 sur RaceRoom.
Le Hongrois (M1RA Esports / Hyundai) disposait d'une avance confortable sur Bence Bánki et Florian Hasse, mais il lui fallait néanmoins réaliser une performance solide sur un Sepang International Circuit virtuel ce soir pour remporter le titre.
Plus d'informations à venir...
