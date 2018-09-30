FIA WTCR

Bennani, Huff back in the WTCR points

Bennani, Huff back in the WTCR points
Par FIA WTCR

Il y a 2 heuresMis à jour il y a 1 heure

Mehdi Bennani and Rob Huff returned to point-scoring form in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO following a barren spell in the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCRs.

Neither of the Sébastien Loeb Racing pair had scored points since WTCR Race of Nethelands at Zandvoort back in May.

However, the run is now over after Bennani placed fifth and Huff sixth in the first of three races at WTCR Race of China-Ningbo on Saturday afternoon.

