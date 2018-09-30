Bennani on DHL Pole for WTCR reverse-grid Race 2

Mehdi Bennani will start the reverse-grid Race 2 in WTCR Race of China-Ningbofrom the DHL Pole Position after the secondqualifying session for WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO at the Ningbo International Speedpark.

The Moroccan ended up in the crucial P10 during Q2 in his Sébastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR after a flurry of times changed the order in the final seconds of the 10-minute session.



Frédéric Vervisch’s single effort in his Audi Sport Team Comtoyou bumped Bennani down into P10 and also knocked team-mate Nathanaël Berthon out into P11, handing the Golf driver his first DHL Pole of 2018.



“At the end of Q2 I was struggling a little for set-up, but when they told me I could fight for reverse-grid pole I thought that was perfect,” said Bennani. “I hope we can consolidate the pole position and stand on the podium because I’ve missed it a lot.”



Bennani’s only podium finish in WTCR OSCARO this year came in the first round at his home track in Marrakech.



He will be joined on the front row by YMR’s Yvan Muller, who was only ninth fastest in Q2 in his Hyundai i30 N TCR.



ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Yann Ehrlacher and Vervisch will line up on row two, ahead of Denis Dupont. The Belgian Audi driver improved on his final Q2 run to an excellent P6 and was unlucky to miss out on his first Q3 top-five shoot-out.

