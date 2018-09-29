Car issue masks Vernay’s true WTCR speed

Jean-Karl Vernay is adamant that he could have been much faster in First Qualifying at WTCR Race of China-Ningbo had it not been for a car fault during the 30-minute session this morning.

After setting top-10 times during Friday practice, Vernay had been expected to challenge for the DHL Pole Position.



But an issue changing down gears left him P15 in his Audi Sport Leopard Lukoil Team RS 3 LMS.



“The position does not reflect our car performance,” said Vernay, a double race-winner in WTCR OSCARO. “For sure we can do better and I hope we can show that tomorrow. Unfortunately, we experienced down-shift problems in qualifying but at least the track seems to suit our car.”



To underline the potential of the Audi RS 3 LMS, Frédéric Vervisch was a season-best second quickest for Comtoyou Racing.

