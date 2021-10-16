Les pilotes de pointe de la WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup seront en piste sur le Circuit Pau-Arnos aujourd'hui (samedi) pour le début de la WTCR Race of France. Voici un rappel du programme de ce samedi.
Essais Libres 1 :10h45-11h30
Essais Libres 2 :13h30-14h00
Qualification Q1 :16h20-16h40
Qualification Q2 :16h35-16h45
Qualification Q3 :16h55-17h00
Essais Libres 2 :13h30-14h00
Qualification Q1 :16h20-16h40
Qualification Q2 :16h35-16h45
Qualification Q3 :16h55-17h00
WTCR
WTCR Q&R avec le Président de la FFSA Nicolas Deschaux : “C’est un grand honneur pour la France d
The post Ce samedi sur la WTCR Race of France appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
WTCR Race of France : Les classements avant le week-end
WTCR
WTCR Race of France : Les horaires clés