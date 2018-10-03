Kevin Ceccon will aim to capitalise on his street-racing prowess when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO resumes in Wuhan this week.

The central Chinese city is the country’s car-manufacturing hub and, for this week, is home to a major motorsport festival on a challenging 2.984-kilometre street track.



Ceccon is something of a street-racing expert having claimed two Monaco podiums in three attempts during his single-seater career. He’s hoping to emulate that form at WTCR Race of China-Wuhan from 5-7 October.



“Looking at Wuhan I'm pretty confident for a street circuit, which I've always loved in my career so far,” said Ceccon, who also has reason to be positive coming off the back of the WTCR Race of China-Ningbo weekend.



“In Saturday's qualifying we were close to achieve an historical performance, but the red flag prevented us to take the sixth fastest time and start from the third row on the grid. Unfortunately, on Sunday we haven't been able to run on the same pace, but we fought anyway for the top 10 in all races.



Ceccon’s team-mate, the multiple touring car champion Fabrizio Giovanardi, added: “After Sunday's qualifying we decided to replace the engine on my car. At that point, the performance was much better, but starting from the back, the top 10 was too far. Anthing can happen on street tracks but hopefully we can be competitive in qualifying and then build up our opportunities in the races.”

The post Ceccon hoping to be the street race ace in WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.