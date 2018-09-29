Chinese ace Ma out of luck on WTCR debut

Ma Qing Hua has explained how contact with a rival driver wrecked his hopes of a strong result on his WTCR OSCARO debut.

The Shanghai resident (pictured centre) finished P19 in the first of three races at the Ningbo International Speedpark, where Ma was racing for the first time.



Ma, who was also making his debut in Boutsen Ginion Racing’s Honda Civic Type R TCR, said: “It’s my first race here, so I’m working very hard to chase the balance set-up. We were planning to do Race 1 as a big practice for me. Anyway, I did a good start and I think I took one position in Turn 2. I continued, but then after sector one I got several punches in the rear, one really bad one, so I lost the car completely and went off the track, then came back on with a damaged car and tried to finish the race.



“I understand I’m not fighting for the championship and the other drivers try to get as many positions as they can, but they should be doing it in a professional way. So tomorrow is another day and I hope we can do a better job to have a better race.”

