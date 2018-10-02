Coronel goes climbing in WTCR

Tom Coronel pulled off plenty of passes when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO visited Ningbo last weekend, climbing from the lower half of the grid to mid-table in all three races.

Driving a Boutsen Ginion Racing Honda Civic Type R TCR, Coronel started Race 1 in P22 and finished P15 before rising to P16 in Race 2 and P17 in Race 3 from P23 on the grid. And it could have been better in Race 1 only for a slow front-right puncture to drop him out of P14 in the final sequence of corners.



“The car feels very good on the first couple of laps when the temperatures are still building up, and I’ve been able to overtake quite a lot of cars in that early phase,” said the Dutchman. “But as the race keeps going, it’s tough to stay with the pace of some of the others. I had some nice battles on-track, but didn’t win any of them. We’re lacking a bit of top speed on the straights so it was tough to defend against the other cars, and that makes the whole process a bit difficult.”

