D-20: China countdown continues as WTCR timings are revealed

The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO heads to China later this month for the first of an exciting double-header with the cities of Ningbo and Wuhan hosting the action on consecutive weekends.

Here are all the key timings (all timings listed are local):



WTCR RACE OF CHINA-NINGBO



Friday 28 September:

Free Practice 1: 12h40-13h10

Free Practice 2: 15h20-15h50



Saturday 29 September:

First Qualifying: 11h00-11h30

Race 1: 15h30 (13 laps)



Sunday 30 September:

Second Qualifying Q1: 09h00-09h20

Second Qualifying Q2: 09h25-09h35

Second Qualifying Q3: 09h40 (first car starts)

Race 2: 14h20 (13 laps)

Race 3: 15h40 (16 laps)



WTCR RACE OF CHINA-WUHAN(pictured)



Friday 5 October:

Free Practice 1: 13h00-13h30

Free Practice 2: 15h30-16h00



Saturday 6 October:

First Qualifying: 10h30-11h10

Race 1: 16h00 (18 laps)



Sunday 7 October:

Second Qualifying Q1: 09h00-09h30

Second Qualifying Q2: 09h35-09h50

Second Qualifying Q3: 10h00 (first car starts)

Race 2: 15h45 (18 laps)

Race 3: 17h05 (21 laps)

