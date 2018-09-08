FIA WTCR
D-20: China countdown continues as WTCR timings are revealed
The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO heads to China later this month for the first of an exciting double-header with the cities of Ningbo and Wuhan hosting the action on consecutive weekends.
Here are all the key timings (all timings listed are local):
WTCR RACE OF CHINA-NINGBO
Friday 28 September:
Free Practice 1: 12h40-13h10
Free Practice 2: 15h20-15h50
Saturday 29 September:
First Qualifying: 11h00-11h30
Race 1: 15h30 (13 laps)
Sunday 30 September:
Second Qualifying Q1: 09h00-09h20
Second Qualifying Q2: 09h25-09h35
Second Qualifying Q3: 09h40 (first car starts)
Race 2: 14h20 (13 laps)
Race 3: 15h40 (16 laps)
WTCR RACE OF CHINA-WUHAN(pictured)
Friday 5 October:
Free Practice 1: 13h00-13h30
Free Practice 2: 15h30-16h00
Saturday 6 October:
First Qualifying: 10h30-11h10
Race 1: 16h00 (18 laps)
Sunday 7 October:
Second Qualifying Q1: 09h00-09h30
Second Qualifying Q2: 09h35-09h50
Second Qualifying Q3: 10h00 (first car starts)
Race 2: 15h45 (18 laps)
Race 3: 17h05 (21 laps)
