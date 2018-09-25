Ehrlacher wins at home, gets set for WTCR China mission

Yann Ehrlacher will head to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO China double-header this week a winner following his victory in the annual 500 Nocturnes in his native Alsace, France, last Saturday evening.

Driving a Team AB Sport Auto Renault RS01, Ehrlacher took pole and set the fastest lap as he and his team-mates took victory during the event at the Anneau du Rhin, Biltzheim.



An electronic problem at the start forced Ehrlacher and his team-mate Nicolas Armindo to charge through from last position to win after four hours of racing.



“It was good to race at ‘home' with no pressure, and it was great to win this event for the second time in a row,” said Ehrlacher part of the Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport line-up in WTCR OSCARO. “It was a good race, we were performing well all the weekend, I enjoyed it a lot. It was good preparation for the next races of the WTCR in China."



Photo:Valentine Poulain, L'Alsace

