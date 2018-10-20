Esports WTCR perfect training for Ehrlacher, Homola

Yann Ehrlahcer and Mato Homola have prepared for next week’s WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan at Suzuka by taking part in pre-qualifying for the fifth round of the Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship at a virtual version of the venue.

Homola (pictured) was fastest, almost a second quicker than Ehrlacher, although they both had to give best to former WTCC racer Ferenc Ficza, who drove for Zengő Motorsport during the 2016 season. The Hungarian finished P34, albeit among some of the fastest simracers in the world.



Slovak Homola, a race winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO driving a DG Sport Compétition PEUGEOT 308TCR, said: “Esports reflects really good driving ability and its valued in the high level because it’s close to reality.”



Homola helped RaceRoom, the company behind Esports WTCR OSCARO, to develop the cars used in the racing simulation. “The cars are really cool, really close to reality,” said Homola. “The opinions from the other [WTCR OSCARO] drivers is that it’s fun to drive and they like the championship.”



Like Homola, Esports WTCR OSCARO points leader Bence Bánki is also from Slovakia. The Suzuka event takes place from 19h00 CET on Sunday (21 October). Clickhereto watch the action on Facebook orherefor YouTube. Meanwhile, Suzuka hosts WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan from 26-28 October.

