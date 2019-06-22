Flash WTCR Course 3 : le héros local Leuchter signe son premier succès

Benjamin Leuchter a décroché sa première victoire en WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO après avoir mené de bout en bout, depuis la DHL Pole Position, la Course 3 de la WTCR Race of Germany.

L'Allemand a résisté au bon envol du leader de la #ROADTOMALAYSIA, Esteban Guerrieri, au premier virage, puis contrôlé brillamment le rythme à l'avant pour signer un premier succès sur sa SLR Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR.

Plus d'information à suivre.

