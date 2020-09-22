Après deux manches, Yann Ehrlacher est le Goodyear #FollowTheLeader, le jeune Français pointant en tête du classement du WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup.
Voici un rappel du classement provisoire du championnat :
1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) 43 points
2 Néstor Girolami (ARG) 36
3 Yvan Muller (FRA) 31
4 Santiago Urrutia (URY) 28
5 Gilles Magnus (BEL) 25
6 Thed Björk (SWE) 24
7 Tom Coronel (NLD) 24
8 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) 20
9 Attila Tassi (HUN) 17
10 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) 15
Cliquezicipour les classements complets, dont le classement par équipe, Rookie et le WTCR Trophy.
