Slovakia might be approaching holiday season ahead of next week’s visit of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, but one driver in particular will be focused on success rather than sunbathing.

After claiming his maiden WTCR OSCARO victory in Vila Real, Portugal last month, home hero Mato Homola will be carrying the hopes of a nation on his shoulders as he prepares for more glory, only this time on Slovak soil.



“It’s holiday time in Slovakia so there will be a lot of fans and fans will also come to Slovakia [for the race] from other countries,” said Homola, who drives a DG Sport Compétition PEUGEOT 308TCR.



“Slovakia Ring provides good, watchable races. I hope fans will come and together with the FIA European Truck Racing Championship I’m expecting a really nice and crowded event. But there will be some pressure because I want a good result.”



WTCR Race of Slovakia takes place from 13-15 July.

The post Holiday not pictured for WTCR winner Homola appeared first on FIA WTCR.