Home hero Couto for WTCR debut

André Couto heads a list of six local wildcard entrants for the deciding rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO – and has the potential to challenge for a top finish in his Honda Civic Type R TCR.

Couto won the Macau Formula 3 Grand Prix in 2000 and has entered the event’s famous Guia Race eight times during the FIA World Touring Car Championship era.



While he’s dismissed his chances of a win, he’s not ruling out a shock result. “You never know,” he said. “Theoretically I cannot win but Macau is Macau and you never know what can happen. I remember one race when only four cars finished and it could be one of these weekends again. It’s important to stay on the track.”



Couto is excited by the prospect of returning to FIA World Touring Car action at his home event. He said: “I raced in the WTCC in the golden days with all the good guys and now I see the WTCR is kind of in the golden days because the competition is so hard with many good teams, many good drivers, young drivers as well.



“I had the chance to watch live some races in Ningbo and I was very impressed with the series, the organisation and everything so I think it’s exactly on the right direction it should be.”



Couto has experience of his MacPro Racing Team Honda from a TCR China outing earlier this season. “I did one weekend with this car and team,” he explained. “I won but I know what I will encounter this weekend will be completely different. Anyway it was a good test for me to have a little bit of mileage in the car because I’m a GT driver normally.”



Asked whether he will make further WTCR OSCARO appearances in the future, Couto said: “Of course I’m open to more [because] I’m a racing driver, I like racing and I like touring cars as well. It’s great fun.”

