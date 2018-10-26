Homola: Esports WTCR OSCARO helped me to Japan P1

Mato Homola said Esports WTCR OSCARO by RaceRoom helped him to the fastest time in Free Practice 1 at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan this morning.

Homola is a simracing regular and took part in pre-qualifying for the Suzuka round of the Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship.



“It was a really good help because I made a lot of laps there,” said the Slovak, part of the PEUGEOT-powered DG Sport Compétition line-up. “Also, my sponsor Simrace with the professional simulator gave me a much better feeling. I get used to the track virtually, I learn something on the corners and I used it here. It was good preparation for me.”

