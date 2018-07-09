Huff plans SLR thanks at WTCR Race of Slovakia

Rob Huff plans to repay his Sébastien Loeb Racing team with a winning weekend in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

The French team has built up two all-new Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR racers after its original fleet was destroyed in the multi-car accident in Vila Real, Portugal last month.



Now Huff wants to acknowledge SLR’s super-human effort at WTCR Race of Slovakia when he and team-mate Mehdi Bennani are expected to return to action.



“As the two cars were destroyed we’ll have two new ones, which [has meant] twice as much work for our guys,” said Huff, the 2012 World Touring Car champion. “Our aim is to put on as good a performance as possible to thank them for all the work they do for us.



“I’d also like to say a big thank you to all the people who sent us messages of support. It’s very touching and makes a big impression to see the number of people who were worried about our health.”



Of the Vila Real incident, Huff added: “Portugal should have been an exceptional weekend for us. My team-mate, Mehdi Bennani, and the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCRs prepared by Sébastien Loeb Racing were very quick, but unfortunately [accidents] happen in motor racing. Now we just have to look ahead and prepare for Slovakia.”

