Thed Björk expects tactics to come into play when the ground-breaking ‘joker’ lap returns to Vila Real for WTCR Race of Portugal this week.

World Touring Car champion Björk is a fan of the ‘joker’ lap concept but admitted he’s still not sure what approach he’ll take with drivers required to take an alternative route on one lap of all three races.



“When we had the ‘joker’ lap for the first time last year it worked well and I gained positions,” said the Swede, part of the Hyundai-powered YMR squad. “You can do a risky tactic or a safe tactic to give you the possibility to overtake. This year there are a lot more cars on the grid so it will be more difficult. We also have to see where we qualify before we can decide the tactic.”



Vila Real hosts the fifth event of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

The post Joker lap fan Björk considers WTCR Vila Real tactics appeared first on FIA WTCR.