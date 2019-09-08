FIA WTCR
Langeveld veut briller à domicile en Esports WTCR OSCARO
Le pilote néerlandais Niels Langeveld, qui s'illustre également sur circuit, fera son retour en Esports WTCR OSCARO sur son circuit à domicile en fin de journée.
Langeveld, qui a marqué des points pour Comtoyou Team Audi Sport en WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup présenté par OSCARO, participe à la course du troisième serveur à partir de 17h45 CET suite à des pré-qualifications difficiles à Zandvoort.
Bien que rétrogradé du deuxième au troisième serveur, Langeveld est favori pour la victoire. Et voici comment vous pouvez regarder les courses sur RaceRoom :
YouTube :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g73jmXypFCM
Facebook :https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/
La chaîne de RaceRoom sur Twitch :https://www.twitch.tv/raceroomracingexperience/
