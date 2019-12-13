FIA WTCR
Les candidats au titre WTCR en piste en Malaisie
La bataille entre Norbert Michelisz, Esteban Guerrieri, Yvan Muller et Thed Björk pour le titre 2019 du WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup présenté par OSCARO commence aujourd'hui (vendredi) au Sepang International Circuit.
Voici un rappel des horaires clés en Malaisie :
Essais Libres 1 : 10h00-10h45
Essais Libres 2 : 12h45-13h15
Qualifications 1 : 15h15-15h45
Qualifications 2, Q1 : 19h30-19h50
Qualifications 2, Q2 : 20h00-20h10
Qualifications 2, Q3 : 20h20 (shoot-out du top 5 pour la DHL Pole Position)
