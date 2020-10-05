Après quatre manches, Yann Ehrlacher reste le Goodyear #FollowTheLeader et portera la bande jaune sur son pare-brise au départ du week-end de la course WTCR Race of Slovakia. Voici un rappel des positions après la WTCR Race of Germany :
1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) 92 points
2 Néstor Girolami (ARG) 61
3 Thed Björk (SWE) 61
4 Yvan Muller (FRA) 60
5 Tom Coronel (NLD) 45 (en photo)
6 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) 40
7 Attila Tassi (HUN) 38
8 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) 37
9 Santiago Urrutia (URY) 34
10 Gilles Magnus (BEL) 34
Cliquezicipour les classements complets, dont celui des Teams, des Rookie et du WTCR Trophy.
