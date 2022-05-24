Les pilotes et les équipes de la WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup se préparent à affronter le circuit le plus difficile du monde, la Nürburgring Nordschleife, du 26 au 28 mai. Voici un rappel des engagés.

ALL-INKL.COM MÜNNICH MOTORSPORT (Allemagne)

Voiture : Honda Civic Type R TCR

Pilotes : #N°29 Néstor Girolami (Argentine), N°86 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentine)

Victoires en course WTCR : 16 (Girolami 6, Guerrieri 10)



BRC HYUNDAI N SQUADRA CORSE (Italie)

Voiture : Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Pilotes : #N°5 Norbert Michelisz (Hongrie), N°96 Mikel Azcona (Espagne)

Victoires en course WTCR : 11 (Michelisz 7, Azcona 4)



COMTOYOU DHL TEAM AUDI SPORT (Belgique)

Voiture : Audi RS 3 LMS

Pilotes : #N°17 Nathanaël Berthon (France), N°33 Tom Coronel (Pays-Bas)

Victoires en course WTCR : 2 (Berthon 1, Coronel 1)



COMTOYOU TEAM AUDI SPORT (Belgique)

Voiture : Audi RS 3 LMS

Pilotes : #N°16 Gilles Magnus (Belgique), N°25 Mehdi Bennani (Maroc)

Victoires en course WTCR : 2 (Bennani 1, Magnus 1)



CYAN PERFORMANCE LYNK & CO (Suède)

Voiture : Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Pilotes : #11 Thed Björk (Suède), #12 Santiago Urrutia (Uruguay), #55 Ma Qing Hua (Chine)

Victoires en course WTCR : 12 (Björk 8, Ma 1, Urrutia 3)



CYAN RACING LYNK & CO (Suède)

Voiture : Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Pilotes : #68 Yann Ehrlacher (France), #100 Yvan Muller (France)

Victoires en course WTCR : 15 (Ehrlaher 7, Muller 8)



LIQUI MOLY TEAM ENGSTLER (Allemagne)

Voiture : Honda Civic Type R TCR

Pilotes : #N° 9 Attila Tassi (Hongrie), N° 18 Tiago Monteiro (Portugal)

Victoires en course WTCR : 3 (Monteiro 2, Tassi 1)



ZENGŐ MOTORSPORT (Hongrie)

Voiture : CUPRA Leon Competición

Pilotes : #N°79 Rob Huff (Grande-Bretagne), N°99 Dániel Nagy (Hongrie)

Victoires en course WTCR : 3 (Huff 3)



Nombre total de victoires en course : 64 (en cours)



En plus des 16 vainqueurs de course, 11 nationalités seront représentées par les pilotes, deux autres par les équipes et deux autres encore par les constructeurs.

