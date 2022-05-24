Les pilotes et les équipes de la WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup se préparent à affronter le circuit le plus difficile du monde, la Nürburgring Nordschleife, du 26 au 28 mai. Voici un rappel des engagés.
ALL-INKL.COM MÜNNICH MOTORSPORT (Allemagne)
Voiture : Honda Civic Type R TCR
Pilotes : #N°29 Néstor Girolami (Argentine), N°86 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentine)
Victoires en course WTCR : 16 (Girolami 6, Guerrieri 10)
BRC HYUNDAI N SQUADRA CORSE (Italie)
Voiture : Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Pilotes : #N°5 Norbert Michelisz (Hongrie), N°96 Mikel Azcona (Espagne)
Victoires en course WTCR : 11 (Michelisz 7, Azcona 4)
COMTOYOU DHL TEAM AUDI SPORT (Belgique)
Voiture : Audi RS 3 LMS
Pilotes : #N°17 Nathanaël Berthon (France), N°33 Tom Coronel (Pays-Bas)
Victoires en course WTCR : 2 (Berthon 1, Coronel 1)
COMTOYOU TEAM AUDI SPORT (Belgique)
Voiture : Audi RS 3 LMS
Pilotes : #N°16 Gilles Magnus (Belgique), N°25 Mehdi Bennani (Maroc)
Victoires en course WTCR : 2 (Bennani 1, Magnus 1)
CYAN PERFORMANCE LYNK & CO (Suède)
Voiture : Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Pilotes : #11 Thed Björk (Suède), #12 Santiago Urrutia (Uruguay), #55 Ma Qing Hua (Chine)
Victoires en course WTCR : 12 (Björk 8, Ma 1, Urrutia 3)
CYAN RACING LYNK & CO (Suède)
Voiture : Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Pilotes : #68 Yann Ehrlacher (France), #100 Yvan Muller (France)
Victoires en course WTCR : 15 (Ehrlaher 7, Muller 8)
LIQUI MOLY TEAM ENGSTLER (Allemagne)
Voiture : Honda Civic Type R TCR
Pilotes : #N° 9 Attila Tassi (Hongrie), N° 18 Tiago Monteiro (Portugal)
Victoires en course WTCR : 3 (Monteiro 2, Tassi 1)
ZENGŐ MOTORSPORT (Hongrie)
Voiture : CUPRA Leon Competición
Pilotes : #N°79 Rob Huff (Grande-Bretagne), N°99 Dániel Nagy (Hongrie)
Victoires en course WTCR : 3 (Huff 3)
Nombre total de victoires en course : 64 (en cours)
WTCR - Liste des engagés à l'année en WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup
#5 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
#n°9 Attila Tasi (HUN) LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, Honda Civic Type R TCR
#11 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
#12 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
#16 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
#17 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
#18 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, Honda Civic Type R TCR
#25 Mehdi Bennani (MAR) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
#29 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
#33 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
#55 Ma Qing Hua (CHN) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
#68 Yann Ehrlacherr (FRA) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
#79 Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición
#86 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
#96 Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
#99 Dániel Nagy (HUN) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición
#100 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
En plus des 16 vainqueurs de course, 11 nationalités seront représentées par les pilotes, deux autres par les équipes et deux autres encore par les constructeurs.
