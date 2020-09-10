1 Norbert Michelisz(HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR

7 R T Jack Young(GBR) Vuković Motorsport Renault Mégane RS TCR**

8 R Luca Engstler(DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR

9 Attila Tassi(HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

11 Thed Björk(SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR

12 Santiago Urrutia(États-Unis) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR

16 R T Gilles Magnus(BEL) Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS

17 T Nathanaël Berthon(FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

18 Tiago Monteiro(PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

25 W Luca Filippi(ITA) Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce Type R TCR

29 Néstor Girolami(ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

30 Gabriele Tarquini(ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR

31 T Tom Coronel(NED) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

33 W Dylan O'Keeffe(AUS) Vuković Motorsport Renault Mégane RS TCR** (photo)

55 R T Bence Boldizs(HUN) Zengő Sport automobile CUPRA Leon Competición

68 Yann Ehrlacher(FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR

69 T Jean-Karl Vernay(FRA) Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR par Romeo Ferraris

86 Esteban Guerrieri(ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

88 Nicky Catsburg(NED) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR

96 Mikel Azcona(ESP) Zengő Motor,sport CUPRA Leon Competición

99 T Gábor Kismarty-Lechner(HUN) Zengő Sport automobile CUPRA Leon Competición

100 Thed Björk(SWE) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR



R = Candidat au trophée Rookie ; T = Candidat au Trophée WTCR ; W = Wildcard WTCR



**L'utilisation de la Renault Mégane RS TCR dans le cadre de la Coupe du monde des voitures de tourisme 2020 de la FIA est soumise à l'accomplissement de tous les processus techniques mandatés par le CSM, l'organisation à l'origine du concept et de la marque TCR, y compris la délivrance du passeport technique WTCR.