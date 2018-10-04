Level playing field cheers China WTCR star Ma

Ma Qing Hua hopes he will be on a more level footing with his rivals in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO when track action gets underway on the streets of Wuhan tomorrow.

Boutsen Ginion Racing’s new recruit not only had to learn his Honda Civic Type R TCR when he made his WTCR debut in Ningbo last weekend, he also had to adapt to a brand new track.



While Ma has yet to sample the Wuhan street track, only Rob Huff has raced at the venue, and that was prior to a couple of modifications for this year.



“It is always not easy to race on a street circuit, but for me it is a good thing because they don’t now the track and I don’t know, so the starting point will be a bit more close,” said the Shanghai resident. “Also I’ve seen the track layout and it looks quite a good place for overtaking and it’s a good circuit for touring car racing. I hope we can enjoy the Wuhan street circuit and we can bring a good show to the local people.”

