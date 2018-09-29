Ma in top 20 for first WTCR race

Ma Qing Hua will start his maiden WTCR OSCARO race in P17 following First Qualifying at WTCR Race of China-Ningbo.

Making his debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, Chinese ace Ma has been on strong form as he adapts to his Boutsen Ginion Racing Honda and the Ningbo International Speed



"We started with yesterday's set-up as a baseline, but the track conditions changed a lot because of the extra rubber on the track from the support races, so we had to make some changes to the car during the session to adapt to that and regain our speed. Qualifying is only 30 minutes so there is not much time to do that.



“We improved the car quite a lot by the end, but on my first flying lap of the last run I was blocked at Turn 2 and Turn 3 by a couple of cars coming out of the pitlane and not respecting blue flags. I did a second lap, but by then the new tyres were past their peak.



“Now we'll work to improve the car again before the race. I'm optimistic we can make up some places. We were in the top 10 in both sessions yesterday so we know that's the kind of pace that's in the Honda.”

