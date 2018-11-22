Macau WTCR points put Homola on a high

Mato Homola completed the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO with a top 10 finish on the toughest street tracks of all, Macau.

Driving a DG Sport Compétition PEUGEOT 308TCR, Homola placed P10 in Race 1 before coming home P17 – delayed by a multi-car collision on the first lap – and P12 in the weekend’s remaining two counters.



“I had a great start [in Race 2], but in that split second, I chose the wrong side of Lisboa,” the Slovak racer explained. “Besides that I had a blast, my car was good and I was competitive. I even managed to do a handbrake turn in the famous Melco Hairpin.”



Despite missing narrowly missing out on points in Race 3, Homola declared himself “happy” with his efforts.



“I finished [Race 3] just behind Ma Qing Hua and if I had one more lap I would overtake him,” Homola said. “Nevertheless, I'm happy, we managed to set up the car well and it felt good. My team and I had a tough season, but we finished it in positive vibes. I believe it will help me getting a racing seat for 2019."



Homola’s DG team-mate Aurélien Comte scored a weekend best P12 in Race 2.

