Monteiro keen on full-time WTCR return after heroic comeback

Tiago Monteiro is raring to return to racing full time in 2019 following his heroic comeback from injury at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan last month.

Monteiro had been out of action for 415 days after sustaining serious head and neck injuries in a testing crash in Spain.



Despite his absence from competition – and limited time behind the wheel of his Boutsen Ginion Racing Honda Civic Type R TCR – the Portuguese narrowly missed out on scoring WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO points following a hugely competitive showing at Suzuka.



“What a weekend,” Monteiro said afterwards. “I came here without any targets set publicly, but privately I needed to prove I could be competitive straight away. The team have been fantastic in improving the car from day to day and I genuinely think that if this had been a normal weekend, with second qualifying on the same day as Races 2 and 3, I could have got into the top 10 on the grid. It’s felt amazing to be back all weekend and I’m very pleased with how everything’s gone. It’s a great starting point for 2019.”



Monteiro paid tribute to the support he continues to receive from Honda and the WTCR OSCARO family. “This is what pushed me and gave me the strength to come bac. I will never thank them enough and without this motivation I probably would have stopped. But I’m here, I’m back and already looking at winter testing and next year definitely.”



The Portuguese continued: “I gained confidence with the car and with myself as well. I pushed myself to the limit to see where I was, with fourth fastest lap in Race 2 and fighting for the points in Race 3 in that big group. I enjoyed it so much, it exceeded my expectations and I am very happy about it.”

