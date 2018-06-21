FIA WTCR
Nagy aims high in the WTCR
The driver with the fastest TCR car lap time in a Vila Real qualifying session has high hopes for a strong performance when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO continues in the Portuguese city this weekend.
Norbert Nagy, part of the two-strong Zengő Motorsport line-up, set a 2m04.119s best to qualifying on pole position at ETCC Race of Vila Real in 2017.
The Hungarian said: “It means for me it’s one of my favourite tracks and I hope I can do a good lap time this year and be in a good position. I am a fan of hillclimb racing, which is also between the barriers. This track is similar.”
The post Nagy aims high in the WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR.
0Lire et réagir
Powered by Livefyre
0Lire et réagir