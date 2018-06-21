Nagy aims high in the WTCR

The driver with the fastest TCR car lap time in a Vila Real qualifying session has high hopes for a strong performance when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO continues in the Portuguese city this weekend.

Norbert Nagy, part of the two-strong Zengő Motorsport line-up, set a 2m04.119s best to qualifying on pole position at ETCC Race of Vila Real in 2017.



The Hungarian said: “It means for me it’s one of my favourite tracks and I hope I can do a good lap time this year and be in a good position. I am a fan of hillclimb racing, which is also between the barriers. This track is similar.”

