Point-less Ningbo WTCR weekend is “terrible” for Vernay

Jean-Karl Vernay’s frustrating run in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO continued when Ningbo hosted part one of the WTCR China double-header.

Having non-scored in the last two races in Slovakia back in the summer, the double WTCR OSCARO race winner failed post a single point during an off-song three days at the Ningbo International Speedpark in his Audi Sport Leopard Lukoil Team RS 3 LMS.



“A terrible weekend for us, no points in five races in a row: not good at all,” said the Frenchman. “The car is absolutely quick on the straight, but we had different problems, [such as] the driveshaft or brakes, despite my good start in the three races. Now we need to stay focused and work hard altogether, debriefing and seeing order on the negative points.”



Vernay’s team-mate Gordon Shedden also endured a tough Ningbo weekend. Although he finished in the top 15 in all three races, like Vernay, the Briton was unable to land a championship point.



“Ningbo has not been particularly kind to us,” said Shedden. “We were just unable to find the right spot. As a team, we fought together and I will try again next weekend at Wuhan.”

